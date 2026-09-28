Wellness Wednesday: Know Your Numbers: What Blood Test Results Can Mean

Join Dr. Tortora of Homer Medical Clinic for an informative session that breaks down the meaning behind common blood tests and screenings. Whether you’ve participated in the Rotary Health Fair blood draw or just want to learn more about your health, Dr. Tortora will explain what each test measures, what high or low results may indicate, and why regular preventative screenings are so important. Walk away with practical tips for understanding your results and taking charge of your health.

After, we’ll have an hour of "Yoga-ish: Mindful Movement for Real Life" with Stephanie Dickerson.

As always, free soup and bread will be provided, and all are welcome!