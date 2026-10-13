Wellness Wednesday: Brain Health & Healthy Aging: What We Can Do to Protect Our Minds
Wellness Wednesday: Brain Health & Healthy Aging: What We Can Do to Protect Our Minds
Join Megan Peratrovich, Outreach Specialist in ADRD Rural Outreach and Prevention, for an approachable conversation about brain health and healthy aging. Megan will share what we know about supporting cognitive health throughout our lives, including everyday habits and lifestyle factors that may help protect brain health and reduce dementia risk. We’ll also explore the importance of social connection, physical activity, prevention, and recognizing when changes in memory or thinking may be worth discussing with a healthcare provider.
After, we’ll have an hour of "Yoga-ish: Mindful Movement for Real Life" with Stephanie Dickerson.
As always, free soup and bread will be provided, and all are welcome!
Kachemak Bay Campus
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
South Peninsula Hospital
Kachemak Bay Campus
533 E. Pioneer Ave.,Homer, Alaska 99603
9072351674
jmburnham@alaska.edu