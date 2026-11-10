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Wellness Wednesday: Be FAST: Recognizing Stroke Symptoms and Navigating the Road to Recovery

Wellness Wednesday: Be FAST: Recognizing Stroke Symptoms and Navigating the Road to Recovery

Knowing how to recognize the signs of a stroke can make a life-saving difference. Learn the BE FAST method for identifying stroke symptoms and when to seek emergency care. This presentation will also explore the journey of stroke care, from the role of EMS and hospital treatment to rehabilitation options available in Homer and beyond, helping you better understand what to expect and how to support a loved one through recovery

After, we’ll have an hour of gentle yoga for healthy aging led by Ramona Pearce. We’ll learn how to practice many simple, accessible yoga poses that cultivate body strength and balance. This is a great practice for healthy aging and for students new to yoga. Flexibility, balance, strength, stress reduction and a better link between mind and body are available to everyone

As always, free soup and bread will be provided, and all are welcome!

Kachemak Bay Campus
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 16 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

South Peninsula Hospital
https://www.sphosp.org/
Kachemak Bay Campus
533 E. Pioneer Ave.,
Homer, Alaska 99603
9072351674
jmburnham@alaska.edu
https://kpc.alaska.edu/