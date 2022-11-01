© 2026 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Weekly Wildcrafting

Weekly Wildcrafting

Join us Tuesday evenings at the Inspiration Ridge Preserve for weekly wildcrafting workshops! Learn about local ecology from our experienced naturalists and create your own craft to take home! All ages welcome, all materials provided, no experience necessary. See our website for more information.

Each week has a different theme; July's themes are:
July 14th: Wire wrapping and geology
July 21st: Wild tea
July 28th: Devil's club salve making

Inspiration Ridge Preserve
$30-$35
Every week through Aug 25, 2026.
Tuesday: 06:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies
+1 (907) 235-6667
info@coastalstudies.org
http://www.akcoastalstudies.org
Inspiration Ridge Preserve