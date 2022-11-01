Join us Tuesday evenings at the Inspiration Ridge Preserve for weekly wildcrafting workshops! Learn about local ecology from our experienced naturalists and create your own craft to take home! All ages welcome, all materials provided, no experience necessary. See our website for more information.

Each week has a different theme; July's themes are:

July 14th: Wire wrapping and geology

July 21st: Wild tea

July 28th: Devil's club salve making