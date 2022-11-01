Weekly Wildcrafting
Weekly Wildcrafting
Join us Tuesday evenings at the Inspiration Ridge Preserve for weekly wildcrafting workshops! Learn about local ecology from our experienced naturalists and create your own craft to take home! All ages welcome, all materials provided, no experience necessary. See our website for more information.
Each week has a different theme; July's themes are:
July 14th: Wire wrapping and geology
July 21st: Wild tea
July 28th: Devil's club salve making
Inspiration Ridge Preserve
$30-$35
Every week through Aug 25, 2026.
Tuesday: 06:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Tuesday: 06:00 AM - 08:00 PM
Event Supported By
The Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies
+1 (907) 235-6667
info@coastalstudies.org
Inspiration Ridge Preserve