Weathered, paintings by Holly Dickinson in the HCOA Gallery
Weathered, paintings by Holly Dickinson in the HCOA Gallery
Weathered
by Holly Dickinson
Inspired by the weathered details of everyday life as much as the dramatic landscapes of coastal Alaska, Holly Dickinson’s paintings explore where nature and home meet. Through bold contrasts in texture and color, her works find beauty in both the overlooked and the extraordinary, revealing how the natural and built environments intertwine.
Homer Council on the Arts
Every week through Sep 26, 2026.
Tuesday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 01:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Saturday: 01:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Tuesday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 01:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Saturday: 01:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Event Supported By
Homer Council on the Arts
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
Artist Group Info
Holly Dickinson
Homer Council on the Arts
355 W. Pioneer AveHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org