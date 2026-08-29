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Weathered, paintings by Holly Dickinson in the HCOA Gallery

Weathered, paintings by Holly Dickinson in the HCOA Gallery

Weathered

by Holly Dickinson

Inspired by the weathered details of everyday life as much as the dramatic landscapes of coastal Alaska, Holly Dickinson’s paintings explore where nature and home meet. Through bold contrasts in texture and color, her works find beauty in both the overlooked and the extraordinary, revealing how the natural and built environments intertwine.

Homer Council on the Arts
Every week through Sep 26, 2026.
Tuesday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 01:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Saturday: 01:00 PM - 06:00 PM

Event Supported By

Homer Council on the Arts
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
www.homerart.org

Artist Group Info

Holly Dickinson
Homer Council on the Arts
355 W. Pioneer Ave
Homer, Alaska 99603
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
www.homerart.org