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Waves to Words Fun Run

Waves to Words Fun Run

This is a Fun Run celebrating Homer Public Library's 20th anniversary in its current location. Meet at the KBBI station at 11:30 to hear a storytime. The run begins at noon, through neighborhood streets and down the Poopdeck and Story Trails. It ends at the library, where the bookmobile will be waiting. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes, preferably book- or radio-related.

Homer Public Library
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Homer Public Library
Homer Public Library
500 Hazel Ave
Homer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-3180
circ@ci.homer.ak.us
https://www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/library