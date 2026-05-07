Waves to Words Fun Run
Waves to Words Fun Run
This is a Fun Run celebrating Homer Public Library's 20th anniversary in its current location. Meet at the KBBI station at 11:30 to hear a storytime. The run begins at noon, through neighborhood streets and down the Poopdeck and Story Trails. It ends at the library, where the bookmobile will be waiting. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes, preferably book- or radio-related.
Homer Public Library
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Homer Public Library
Homer Public Library
500 Hazel AveHomer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-3180
circ@ci.homer.ak.us