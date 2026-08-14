Ursa Major Fund Infosession (virtual)

Bunnell Street Arts Center and The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts present The Ursa Major Fund, an opportunity for artists to expand their artistic practices through public-facing community engagement.

Ursa Major Fund provides ten $6000 grants to Alaska artists/artist collectives annually.

The call for applications opens annually September 1 and closes October 15.

2026 Statewide Info Sessions held August 12 or Sept 9, 7pm by Zoom.