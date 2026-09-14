Ursa Major Fund: Call for Artist Applications

Bunnell Street Arts Center announces a call for applications to the Ursa Major Fund, a grant opportunity for Alaska artists. Ten $6000 grants in 2027 support artist-led, risk-taking, public-facing projects. Apply September 1 - October 15, 2026 at https://bunnellarts.submittable.com.

The Ursa Major Fund supported by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts and administered by Bunnell Street Arts Center funds the independent, self-organized work of artists and artist groups. Applications open September 1 and close October 15, 2026. The Ursa Major Fund will award ten $6000 grants for projects that support artists to engage their communities and experiment with new possibilities. Applications are adjudicated by panelists primarily from outside of Alaska. Awards will be announced in early 2027.

Join statewide online Info Sessions on August 12 or September 9 at 7pm. Register here.

Visit www.UrsaMajor.Fund to learn about applying, eligibility, info sessions, FAQs, criteria, and to read about 2026 Project Awardees.

The Ursa Major Fund is an Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts Regional Regranting Program. The Regional Regranting Program partners with local arts organizations around the country to make grants to artists and collectives for projects that chart new creative territory in their communities. Established in 2007, the Regional Regranting Program is now in 39 cities and regions and supports artists whose work falls outside the scope of traditional presenting organizations and/or funding opportunities. Projects supported by these grants have included queer zines, living room galleries, radical seafaring events, reimagination of customary artwork, virtual reality film screenings, among other public-facing experimental activities. Bunnell Arts became a Regional Regranting Partner in 2025.

For more information, contact Bunnell staff at UrsaMajor@bunnellarts.org and follow @bunnellarts & @UrsaMajorFund on FB/IG for updates and news.

Bunnell Street Arts Center's mission is to spark artistic inquiry, innovation and equity to strengthen the physical, social and economic fabric of Alaska.

Grant Program info: https://ursamajor.fund/

Additional Information: https://warholfoundation.org/grants/regional-regranting