Join Friends of Alaska National Wildlife Refuges to hear Brie Drummond, Alaska Maritime biologist, present "Unlocking the Mysterious Winter Lives of Alaska’s Storm-Petrels" in person at the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center on Tuesday, November 17 at 5 p.m. Reception will follow the talk. During the short dark nights of southern Alaskan summers, diminutive, secretive seabirds, the storm-petrels, return to their nesting colonies on remote storm-tossed islands of the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge. It is one of Alaska’s refuges’ most amazing wildlife spectacles as the night sky fills with fluttering wings and cries of the hundreds of thousands of parent birds returning to feed chicks hidden in underground burrows. Brie Drummond will introduce us to this world and the lives of storm-petrels and share with us what was learned about these birds in a first-in-Alaska research into their winter lives. Biologists used geolocator tags, in part funded by Friends, to track them over two winters. Hear what they found out and what it means for conservation of these fascinating birds. You can also zoom from home but come on down to the visitor center to hear her in person with other bird lovers and refuge supporters. There will be food! This is our regular monthly Friends meeting and all are welcome.