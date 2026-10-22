Understanding Health Insurance & SPH Financial Assistance
Understanding Health Insurance & SPH Financial Assistance
Join us for a practical, easy-to-understand session covering:
- The basics of health insurance
- Navigating “the marketplace”
- Understanding your insurance plan
- Info on deductibles and coinsurance
- Ways to make healthcare more affordable
- Medicaid hospital presumptive eligibility
- Understanding the billing cycle
- SPH Financial Assistance program
Free house-made soup and bread provided!
Kachemak Bay Campus
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
South Peninsula Hospital
Kachemak Bay Campus
533 E. Pioneer Ave.,Homer, Alaska 99603
9072351674
jmburnham@alaska.edu