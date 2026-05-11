Ultimate Frisbee (age 12+)
Ultimate Frisbee (age 12+)
This class is open to teens & adults (12 yo & up w/ parents' permission & signing of SPARC waiver). Cost is $6 for adults & $4 for students 12+/military/veterans/seniors 62+.
Come join the fun and toss some discs! We will be practicing and playing with official indoor 5v5 rules.
***Please bring clean indoor shoes to change into (in the entryway). Thank you for helping to keep our new floor looking good!***
SPARC
$4/$6
Every week through May 11, 2026.
Monday: 06:45 PM - 08:45 PM
Monday: 06:45 PM - 08:45 PM
Event Supported By
SPARC
9072995115
Sparchomer@gmail.com
SPARC
600 Sterling HighwayHomer, Alaska 99603
907-299-5115
sparchomer@gmail.com