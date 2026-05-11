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Ultimate Frisbee (age 12+)

Ultimate Frisbee (age 12+)

This class is open to teens & adults (12 yo & up w/ parents' permission & signing of SPARC waiver). Cost is $6 for adults & $4 for students 12+/military/veterans/seniors 62+.

Come join the fun and toss some discs! We will be practicing and playing with official indoor 5v5 rules.

***Please bring clean indoor shoes to change into (in the entryway). Thank you for helping to keep our new floor looking good!***

SPARC
$4/$6
Every week through May 11, 2026.
Monday: 06:45 PM - 08:45 PM

Event Supported By

SPARC
9072995115
Sparchomer@gmail.com
sparchomer.org
SPARC
600 Sterling Highway
Homer, Alaska 99603
907-299-5115
sparchomer@gmail.com
http://sparcopen.org