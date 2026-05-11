Ultimate Frisbee (age 12+)

This class is open to teens & adults (12 yo & up w/ parents' permission & signing of SPARC waiver). Cost is $6 for adults & $4 for students 12+/military/veterans/seniors 62+.

Come join the fun and toss some discs! We will be practicing and playing with official indoor 5v5 rules.

***Please bring clean indoor shoes to change into (in the entryway). Thank you for helping to keep our new floor looking good!***