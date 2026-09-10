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Time to sign up for Girl Scouts!

Time to sign up for Girl Scouts!

Its time to sign up for Girl Scouts! Troops will be forming and you can find them this weekend at the Porcupine Theater alongside the Cookie Queens sweet little documentary, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For more info call or text Tina at 907-399-1353 Check the movie schedule because the movie shows at different times each day.

Girl Scouts Cookie Queen
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Sep 13, 2026.

Event Supported By

Kachemak Bay Girl Scouts
9073991353
tinaseaton@gmail.com
girlscoutsalaska.org
Girl Scouts Cookie Queen
106 W Pioneer Ave
Homer, Alaska 99603
9073991353
tinaseaton@gmail.com