Thread and Stillness Workshop

Thread and Stillness, Saturdays, November 7 & 14, 1-4 pm. Register online by donation ($5-$15 sliding scale), or call 907-235-2662 to register directly. Limit 15 participants.

Maske Maiden (Sylvia Schieber) is Artist in Residence at Bunnell Arts from November 3- 29, 2026.

Introduces embroidery as a meditative and exploratory practice. Through simple stitching exercises, participants will engage with repetition, rhythm, and attention. Instruction will be intentionally minimal and open-ended, allowing each person to find their own pace and relationship with the material. Silence and reflection are integrated into the sessions, creating a shared yet introspective environment.