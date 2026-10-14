Thread and Stillness Workshop
Thread and Stillness Workshop
Thread and Stillness, Saturdays, November 7 & 14, 1-4 pm. Register online by donation ($5-$15 sliding scale), or call 907-235-2662 to register directly. Limit 15 participants.
Maske Maiden (Sylvia Schieber) is Artist in Residence at Bunnell Arts from November 3- 29, 2026.
Introduces embroidery as a meditative and exploratory practice. Through simple stitching exercises, participants will engage with repetition, rhythm, and attention. Instruction will be intentionally minimal and open-ended, allowing each person to find their own pace and relationship with the material. Silence and reflection are integrated into the sessions, creating a shared yet introspective environment.
Bunnell Street Arts Center
$5-15
Every week through Nov 14, 2026.
Saturday: 01:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 01:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
Bunnell Street Arts Center
(907) 235-2662
marketing@bunnellarts.org
Artist Group Info
Maske Maiden (Sylvia Schieber)