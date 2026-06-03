The Shape of Silence, paintings by Musallam Youngblood in the HCOA Gallery
The Shape of Silence, paintings by Musallam Youngblood in the HCOA Gallery
"The Shape of Silence" paintings by Musallam Youngblood are on display in the HCOA Gallery through June!
"This show explores the intersection of surrealism and material presence, where memory becomes tangible and emotion is embedded in oil on canvas. Emerging from a personal journey from the Middle East to Homer, Alaska, the paintings reflect an encounter with a landscape that is not merely seen, but deeply felt." -Musallam
Summer Hours:
Sunday - Closed
Monday - Closed
Tuesday - 1 to 5 pm
Wednesday - 1 to 5 pm
Thursday - 1 to 5 pm
Friday - 1 to 6 pm
Saturday - 1 to 6 pm
On Display through June 30th
Homer Council on the Arts
Every week through Jun 27, 2026.
Tuesday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 01:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Saturday: 01:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Tuesday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 01:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Saturday: 01:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Event Supported By
Homer Council on the Arts
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
Homer Council on the Arts
355 W. Pioneer AveHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org