The Shape of Silence, paintings by Musallam Youngblood in the HCOA Gallery

"The Shape of Silence" paintings by Musallam Youngblood are on display in the HCOA Gallery through June!

"This show explores the intersection of surrealism and material presence, where memory becomes tangible and emotion is embedded in oil on canvas. Emerging from a personal journey from the Middle East to Homer, Alaska, the paintings reflect an encounter with a landscape that is not merely seen, but deeply felt." -Musallam

Summer Hours:

Sunday - Closed

Monday - Closed

Tuesday - 1 to 5 pm

Wednesday - 1 to 5 pm

Thursday - 1 to 5 pm

Friday - 1 to 6 pm

Saturday - 1 to 6 pm

On Display through June 30th