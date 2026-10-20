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The Once and Future Short Story: A Panel Discussion About Short Fiction with Local Writers

The Once and Future Short Story: A Panel Discussion About Short Fiction with Local Writers

Discover Nancy Lord’s new collection, "Let them Tell You" as she joins fellow authors, Richard Chiappone and Nikki Ervice, for a panel discussion on short stories. Moderated by Tom Kizzia.

Books will be available for purchase at the event through the Homer Bookstore or can be checked out at the Homer Public Library.

Homer Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Homer Public Library
907-435-3195
info@friendshomerlibrary.org
friendsofthehomerpubliclibrary.wildapricot.org/
Homer Public Library
500 Hazel Ave
Homer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-3180
circ@ci.homer.ak.us
https://www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/library