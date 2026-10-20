The Once and Future Short Story: A Panel Discussion About Short Fiction with Local Writers
The Once and Future Short Story: A Panel Discussion About Short Fiction with Local Writers
Discover Nancy Lord’s new collection, "Let them Tell You" as she joins fellow authors, Richard Chiappone and Nikki Ervice, for a panel discussion on short stories. Moderated by Tom Kizzia.
Books will be available for purchase at the event through the Homer Bookstore or can be checked out at the Homer Public Library.
Homer Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Homer Public Library
907-435-3195
info@friendshomerlibrary.org
Homer Public Library
500 Hazel AveHomer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-3180
circ@ci.homer.ak.us