"The Misfit" artwork by Corrina Pariyar on display in the HCOA Gallery

Corrina Pariyar, XOCO, is an abstract expressionist, a misfit explorer of the multi-media, collage. She is a spiritual abolitionist, a writer exploring both mother and widow hoods. She is drawn towards the deities, death, & dreams, truth and love. Come see her show "the Misfit" on display in the HCOA Gallery through May 30th.

Learn more at https://homerart.org/event/corinna-pariyar/