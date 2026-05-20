"The Misfit" artwork by Corrina Pariyar on display in the HCOA Gallery
"The Misfit" artwork by Corrina Pariyar on display in the HCOA Gallery
Corrina Pariyar, XOCO, is an abstract expressionist, a misfit explorer of the multi-media, collage. She is a spiritual abolitionist, a writer exploring both mother and widow hoods. She is drawn towards the deities, death, & dreams, truth and love. Come see her show "the Misfit" on display in the HCOA Gallery through May 30th.
Learn more at https://homerart.org/event/corinna-pariyar/
Homer Council on the Arts
Every week through May 30, 2026.
Tuesday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 01:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Saturday: 01:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Tuesday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 01:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Saturday: 01:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Homer Council on the Arts
355 W. Pioneer AveHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org