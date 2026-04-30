The Little Prince

By Rick Cummins and John Scoullar. Adapted from the book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.

Directed by Sarah L. Brewer

“Little Prince” painting by Jen DePesa

Location: Pier One Theatre on the Homer Spit

Performance Dates: May 22, 23 & 28, 29, 30 at 7:30 PM - 9:30PM

Matinee Performance Date: May 24 at 3:00PM - 5:00PM

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This play tells the story of a world-weary and disenchanted Aviator whose sputtering plane strands him in the Sahara Desert, and a mysterious, regal "little man" who appears and asks him to "Please, sir, draw me a sheep." During their two weeks together in the desert, the Little Prince tells the Aviator about his adventures through the galaxy, how he met the Lamplighter and the Businessman and the Geographer, and about his strained relationship with a very special flower on his own tiny planet. The Little Prince talks to everyone he meets: a garden of roses, the Snake and a Fox who wishes to be tamed. From each he gains a unique insight which he shares with the Aviator: "It is only with the heart that one can see rightly." "What is essential is invisible to the eye." At length, both the little man and the Aviator must go home—each with a new understanding of how to laugh, cry and love again.

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"Produced by special arrangement with THE DRAMATIC PUBLISHING COMPANY of Woodstock, Illinois"