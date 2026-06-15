The Homer PopUp Free Clinic every Monday
The Homer PopUp Free Clinic every Monday
The Homer Popup Clinic is open Monday's between noon and 3PM offering non-urgent, basic medical assessment, consultation and treatment. No appointments and we don’t take insurance– because the service it’s free! Find us at the United Methodist Church during Food Pantry hours.
The Homer PopUp clinic is at the Homer United Methodist Church
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Homer PopUp clinic
9072994218
HomerPopUp@gmail.com
The Homer PopUp clinic is at the Homer United Methodist Church
770 E End RdHomer, Alaska 99603
9072994218
HomerPopUp@gmail.com