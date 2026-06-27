The Frogs: A Pier One Youth Theatre Production

The Frogs by Aristophanes

A Pier One Theatre Youth Theatre Production directed by Kathleen Gustafson, assisted by Carolyn Norton.

Performances are at the Bear Creek Winery Gardens. Parking is limited at the venue. Please carpool if possible! This is an outdoor venue - please dress for the weather.

"Euripides, the great tragic playwright, has recently died, and Athens has undergone years of political turmoil. Dionysus, the god of parties and of drama, decides that the two phenomena are causally related, and he makes a plan to retrieve Euripides from the Underworld to save the city." - Randolph College