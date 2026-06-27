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The Frogs: A Pier One Youth Theatre Production

The Frogs: A Pier One Youth Theatre Production

The Frogs by Aristophanes

A Pier One Theatre Youth Theatre Production directed by Kathleen Gustafson, assisted by Carolyn Norton.

Performances are at the Bear Creek Winery Gardens. Parking is limited at the venue. Please carpool if possible! This is an outdoor venue - please dress for the weather.

"Euripides, the great tragic playwright, has recently died, and Athens has undergone years of political turmoil. Dionysus, the god of parties and of drama, decides that the two phenomena are causally related, and he makes a plan to retrieve Euripides from the Underworld to save the city." - Randolph College

Pier One Theatre at Bear Creek Winery Gardens
$10 and up
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pier One Theatre
9072262287
info@pieronetheatre.org
Pier One Theatre, Inc.
Pier One Theatre at Bear Creek Winery Gardens
3858 Homer Spit Rd
Homer, Alaska 99603
(907) 226-2287
info@pieronetheatre.org
https://pieronetheatre.org/