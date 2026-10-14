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The Dark Door: Writing into the Lucent Space Beyond Loneliness, a writing workshop

The Dark Door: Writing into the Lucent Space Beyond Loneliness, a writing workshop

The Dark Door: Writing into the Lucent Space Beyond Loneliness, a writing workshop, Wednesday, November 11, 5:30-7pm, $15-$30 sliding scale. Limit 18 participants.
Join Rae Diamond in exploring the theme of loneliness through writing practices. When we feel lonely and think from the position of loneliness, we stand before what feels like a wall—but it is in fact a door. In this workshop, we will walk through that doorway and write about what lies within and beyond loneliness.

Bunnell Street Arts Center
$15-30
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bunnell Street Arts Center
(907) 235-2662
marketing@bunnellarts.org
http://www.bunnellarts.org

Artist Group Info

Rae Diamond
www.raediamond.com
Bunnell Street Arts Center
(907) 235-2662
marketing@bunnellarts.org
http://www.bunnellarts.org/