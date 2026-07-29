The Colors of Ditushi: Art & Culture Workshop
The Colors of Ditushi: Art & Culture Workshop
THE COLORS OF DITUSHI: ART & CULTURE WORKSHOP
Friday, August 7, 2026 | 3-5pm | $30pp
Join artist and Nichił cultural expert Argent Kvasnikoff for a botanical inspired workshop celebrating the season of the floating seeds. The workshop will feature a presentation indigenous ethnobotany, a Nichił and Dena’ina language interpretive trail walk, and an immersive art project that explores the color theory of fireweed and local plant life. All materials will be provided. Participants are encouraged to wear bright purple and fuchsia!
Online registration required.
Pratt Museum
30
03:00 PM - 05:00 AM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Pratt Museum
hatkins@prattmuseum.org
Artist Group Info
Argent Kvasnikoff