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The Colors of Ditushi: Art & Culture Workshop

The Colors of Ditushi: Art & Culture Workshop

THE COLORS OF DITUSHI: ART & CULTURE WORKSHOP

Friday, August 7, 2026 | 3-5pm | $30pp

Join artist and Nichił cultural expert Argent Kvasnikoff for a botanical inspired workshop celebrating the season of the floating seeds. The workshop will feature a presentation indigenous ethnobotany, a Nichił and Dena’ina language interpretive trail walk, and an immersive art project that explores the color theory of fireweed and local plant life. All materials will be provided. Participants are encouraged to wear bright purple and fuchsia!

Online registration required.

Pratt Museum
30
03:00 PM - 05:00 AM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Pratt Museum
hatkins@prattmuseum.org
http://www.prattmuseum.org/

Artist Group Info

Argent Kvasnikoff
Pratt Museum
3779 Bartlett Street
Homer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-8635
http://www.prattmuseum.org