THE COLORS OF DITUSHI: ART & CULTURE WORKSHOP

Friday, August 7, 2026 | 3-5pm | $30pp

Join artist and Nichił cultural expert Argent Kvasnikoff for a botanical inspired workshop celebrating the season of the floating seeds. The workshop will feature a presentation indigenous ethnobotany, a Nichił and Dena’ina language interpretive trail walk, and an immersive art project that explores the color theory of fireweed and local plant life. All materials will be provided. Participants are encouraged to wear bright purple and fuchsia!

Online registration required.