Tessa Hulls, Arctic Refuge Artist in Residence, adventurer and Pulitzer Prize winning author will present Tessa Hulls: Giving Voice to the Arctic Refuge on Tuesday, October 20, 5 to 6 pm with a watch party at Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center. A unique artist experienced a unique residency when Tessa packrafted the Marsh Fork of the Canning River embedded with two Arctic National Wildlife Refuge staff. Tessa says that "the Arctic Refuge has a long history of making people go rogue in order to protect it. I will give an overview of refuge history and talk about my own experience of being humbled into action by the scale of the land." Come see this Fairbanks presentation on the big screen with like-minded folks and get your free copy of the graphic "zine" One River: Many Braids: Paddling the Complexity and Connection of the Marsh Fork of the Canning River Tessa wrote and illustrated as a result of her residency. This is a regular monthly meeting of Friends of Alaska National Wildlife Refuges. All are welcome.