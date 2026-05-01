Sunday Reading of Faculty of the Kachemak Bay Writers' Conference
Sunday Reading of Faculty of the Kachemak Bay Writers' Conference
Free public reading by Kachemak Bay Writers' Conference faculty members: Elizabeth Bradfield (poet), Jamie Ford (novelist), J. Drew Lanham (poet and essayist), Chris La Tray (memoirist and poet), Zoë Schlanger (nonfiction writer). Books will be available to purchase and sign at the venue.
Kachemak Bay Campus
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Event Supported By
Kachemak Bay Writers' Conference
Kachemak Bay Campus
533 E. Pioneer Ave.,Homer, Alaska 99603
9072351674
jmburnham@alaska.edu