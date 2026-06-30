Summertide, artwork by Kathleen McCarthy on display in the HCOA Gallery

HCOA Presents Summertide, mixed media artwork by Kathleen McCarthy on display in the HCOA Gallery through August 1st!

"Using acrylics, and watercolor with pastel, my goal is to bring the peace of the outdoors and all its beauty inside, to splash the walls with color and fill them up. To showcase the little fleeting moments of the world around us as a reminder to take time to pause and enjoy it.” -Kathleen McCarthy

Stop by HCOA during summer hours to see her show!

Summer Gallery Hours:

Sunday - Closed

Monday - Closed

Tuesday - 1 to 5 pm

Wednesday - 1 to 5 pm

Thursday - 1 to 5 pm

Friday - 1 to 6 pm

Saturday - 1 to 6 pm

355 West Pioneer Ave. Homer, Alaska 99603