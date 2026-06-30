Summertide, artwork by Kathleen McCarthy on display in the HCOA Gallery
Summertide, artwork by Kathleen McCarthy on display in the HCOA Gallery
HCOA Presents Summertide, mixed media artwork by Kathleen McCarthy on display in the HCOA Gallery through August 1st!
"Using acrylics, and watercolor with pastel, my goal is to bring the peace of the outdoors and all its beauty inside, to splash the walls with color and fill them up. To showcase the little fleeting moments of the world around us as a reminder to take time to pause and enjoy it.” -Kathleen McCarthy
Stop by HCOA during summer hours to see her show!
Summer Gallery Hours:
Sunday - Closed
Monday - Closed
Tuesday - 1 to 5 pm
Wednesday - 1 to 5 pm
Thursday - 1 to 5 pm
Friday - 1 to 6 pm
Saturday - 1 to 6 pm
355 West Pioneer Ave. Homer, Alaska 99603
Homer Council on the Arts
Every week through Aug 01, 2026.
Tuesday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 01:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Saturday: 01:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Tuesday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 01:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Saturday: 01:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Event Supported By
Homer Council on the Arts
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
Artist Group Info
Kathleen McCarthy
Homer Council on the Arts
355 W. Pioneer AveHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org