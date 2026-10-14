Submissions Open For Fun With 5x6x7 Gallery Show @ HCOA
Submissions Open For Fun With 5x6x7 Gallery Show @ HCOA
Submissions Open For Fun With 5x6x7 Gallery Show @ HCOA
There are no prompts or subjects and is open to all mediums, so artists can follow their own inspiration. Artist can experiment with squares, ovals, circles, 3D sculpture, cubes, and more. Each dimensions of work must be 5 in., 6in., or 7 in. If you have any questions or concerns feel free to contact the HCOA at 907-235-4288. Submission Open: August 15th – October 31st at 6:00pm
Homer Council on the Arts
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
Homer Council on the Arts
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
Homer Council on the Arts
355 W. Pioneer AveHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org