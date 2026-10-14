Submissions Open For Fun With 5x6x7 Gallery Show @ HCOA

There are no prompts or subjects and is open to all mediums, so artists can follow their own inspiration. Artist can experiment with squares, ovals, circles, 3D sculpture, cubes, and more. Each dimensions of work must be 5 in., 6in., or 7 in. If you have any questions or concerns feel free to contact the HCOA at 907-235-4288. Submission Open: August 15th – October 31st at 6:00pm