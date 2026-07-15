Steve Gordon Exhibit

Homer, Alaska – Steve Gordon exhibits at Bunnell Street Arts Center from August 7 – September 1, 2026. The exhibit opens on First Friday, August 7 from 5-7pm with an artist talk at 6pm. Special early exhibit access is available virtually to Bunnell donors at the Enthusiast ($250+) level on Monday, August 3.

Statement:

“When I’m mindfully moving through nature my senses are alive to color, pattern, shapes, movement, flow, and contrasts. Being in nature while fully present to the experience is a spiritual and life giving experience for me. I feel more deeply connected to myself and to God….My style of painting could be described as a painterly realism. I try to reproduce the particularity of light, color and shapes but I want the energy and movement of the brushwork to still be there. That’s what gives life to a landscape in my opinion. It is my hope that my paintings would help the view to re-experience the life-giving energy of God’s creation.”