Sprout's 40th Anniversary Celebration
Sprout's 40th Anniversary Celebration
For 40 years, Sprout has partnered with families to help children learn, grow, and thrive through early intervention, family support, and inclusive community programs. Join us as we celebrate our 40th anniversary with the families, staff, partners, and community members who make this work possible. Join us this Saturday, September 26th from 12-3pm at Karen Hornaday Park for this family friendly event. Everyone is welcome!
Karen Hornaday Park
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Sprout Family Services
907-235-6044
office@sproutalaska.org
Karen Hornaday Park
600 Fairview Avenue and Campground RoadHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-3170
msteffy@ci.homer.ak.us