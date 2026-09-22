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Sprout's 40th Anniversary Celebration

Sprout's 40th Anniversary Celebration

For 40 years, Sprout has partnered with families to help children learn, grow, and thrive through early intervention, family support, and inclusive community programs. Join us as we celebrate our 40th anniversary with the families, staff, partners, and community members who make this work possible. Join us this Saturday, September 26th from 12-3pm at Karen Hornaday Park for this family friendly event. Everyone is welcome!

Karen Hornaday Park
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Sprout Family Services
907-235-6044
office@sproutalaska.org
www.sproutalaska.org
Karen Hornaday Park
600 Fairview Avenue and Campground Road
Homer, Alaska 99603
907-235-3170
msteffy@ci.homer.ak.us
www.cityofhomer-ak.gov