SPH 70th Anniversary Party

The community is invited to celebrate 70 years of care at South Peninsula Hospital with food, fun, and festivities for the whole family. Stop by for a picnic dinner and enjoy music, tours, the SPH Hall of History, and big equipment to look in and climb on: a helicopter from Guardian Flight Alaska, a fire truck from the City of Homer, and an ambulance from Kachemak Bay Emergency Services. Folks of all ages are welcome to celebrate this milestone with us!