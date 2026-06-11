SPH 70th Anniversary Party
SPH 70th Anniversary Party
The community is invited to celebrate 70 years of care at South Peninsula Hospital with food, fun, and festivities for the whole family. Stop by for a picnic dinner and enjoy music, tours, the SPH Hall of History, and big equipment to look in and climb on: a helicopter from Guardian Flight Alaska, a fire truck from the City of Homer, and an ambulance from Kachemak Bay Emergency Services. Folks of all ages are welcome to celebrate this milestone with us!
South Peninsula Hospital
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
South Peninsula Hospital
South Peninsula Hospital
Online eventHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-0900
mshover@sphosp.org