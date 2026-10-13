Smartphone Photography with Taz Tally, November 13 & 14

Would you like to unlock the photography features on your mobile phone? Learn the ins and outs of smartphone photography with expert photographer Taz Tally in a class that features both a skills workshop and a walking field trip. The skills workshop unlocks editing tools to help you enhance your images, and compositional tools such as asymmetry, shooting for simplicity, eye lines, and point of view, which you will put into practice the next day. The class takes place on Friday, November 13, at 5:30 pm and the field trip begins at 9 am on Saturday, November 14. The cost is $98, and registration is available at kpc.alaska.edu/communitycourses or call (907) 235-1674.