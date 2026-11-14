Pier One Theatre presents a staged reading of Brianna Allen's new play Small Craft Advisory directed by Jen Castellani on Thursday, December 10 at 7pm at Bunnell Street Arts Center.

Small Craft Advisory is a new play written by Brianna Allen where three women board a mystical ship during the “Golden Age” of America. Are they captured? Rescued? Hard to say, but what is for certain is, their world was not built to last.

Brianna Allen is a multidisciplinary artist living in Homer, Alaska. Her creative practice spans from painting, performance and playwriting–all of which are informed by her social practice of gathering anonymous stories from self-identifying mothers. She was a participating playwright in the 2025 Valdez Theater Conference with “Boarding Motherhood” and in 2026 with “Mom, Look!” The latter was produced in Pier One’s Ten-Minute Play festival in 2025 and read in the 10x8 Festival hosted by the Fairbanks Drama Association. In 2026, she received the Rasmuson Foundation's Individual Artist Award and the Connie Boochever Fellowship in support of this program as well as her painting and playwriting.

Content warning: This program is for mature audiences and includes content related to reproductive choice.

