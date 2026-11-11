Shop Local at the Pratt Museum Store

Looking for the perfect, meaningful gift this holiday season? Join us at the Pratt Museum Store for our annual Shop Local Weekend in partnership with the Homer Chamber of Commerce Shop Local Bingo Event! Whether you're hunting for unique Alaskan art, custom apparel, regional books, or stunning handmade jewelry, we've curated a collection that highlights the very best of our local makers.

Here's what you need to know for the weekend:

Admission-Free Shopping: you never need to pay admission to browse the Museum Store!

Support Local: Fill out your Homer Chamber of Commerce Shop Local Bingo Cards while you're here!

Member Perks: Pratt Museum members save 10% off all store purchases.

📍 3779 Bartlett St, Homer, AK

📅 Thanksgiving Weekend (Black Friday & Small Business Saturday)

🕚 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

CONTACT: communications@prattmuseum.org