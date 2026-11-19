Seward's He Will Provide Food Pantry
Seward's He Will Provide Food Pantry
Seward's He Will Provide Food Pantry will be open Thursdays; December 3, 10, and 17, and Tuesday December 22 and Tuesday December 29 from 3 to 6.
He Will Provide, Inc
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Dec 17, 2026.
Event Supported By
He Will Provide, Inc
9073621261
sharonsg@outlook.com
Artist Group Info
sharonsg@outlook.com
He Will Provide, Inc
238 5th Ave Mailing Box 3445Seward, Alaska 99664
9073621261
sharonsg@outlook.com