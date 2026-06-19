Seward Art Council - Art Camps
Seward Art Council - Art Camps
We have a few remaining spots open for one of our Seward Arts Council - Arts Camps series coming up next week!
Jewelry Making with Jenn Haugh will take place from 12:00 - 2:30 June 22-26 at Seward Resurrection Lutheran Church. Snacks are included in camp price.
For information and registration, click here!
https://www.sewardartscouncil.org/events/jewelry-making-camp-necklaces-and-earrings-with-miss-haugh-2y86f
Our camp with Justine is full, but if you are interested in making sure your child is a part of camp next year, please reach out and we will make sure to get you on the list! sewardartscouncil@gmail.com
Resurrection Lutheran Church in Seward
$85
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Jun 26, 2026.
Event Supported By
Seward Arts Council
(907) 362-3102
sewardartscouncil@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Jenn Haugh
Resurrection Lutheran Church in Seward
400 3rd AvenueSeward , Alaska 99664
(907) 224-3628
sewardartscouncil@gmail.com