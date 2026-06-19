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Seward Art Council - Art Camps

Seward Art Council - Art Camps

We have a few remaining spots open for one of our Seward Arts Council - Arts Camps series coming up next week!
Jewelry Making with Jenn Haugh will take place from 12:00 - 2:30 June 22-26 at Seward Resurrection Lutheran Church. Snacks are included in camp price.
For information and registration, click here!
https://www.sewardartscouncil.org/events/jewelry-making-camp-necklaces-and-earrings-with-miss-haugh-2y86f

Our camp with Justine is full, but if you are interested in making sure your child is a part of camp next year, please reach out and we will make sure to get you on the list! sewardartscouncil@gmail.com

Resurrection Lutheran Church in Seward
$85
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Jun 26, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Seward Arts Council
(907) 362-3102
sewardartscouncil@gmail.com
https://www.sewardartscouncil.org

Artist Group Info

Jenn Haugh
Resurrection Lutheran Church in Seward
400 3rd Avenue
Seward , Alaska 99664
(907) 224-3628
sewardartscouncil@gmail.com
https://www.sewardartscouncil.org/classes