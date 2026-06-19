Seward Art Council - Art Camps

We have a few remaining spots open for one of our Seward Arts Council - Arts Camps series coming up next week!

Jewelry Making with Jenn Haugh will take place from 12:00 - 2:30 June 22-26 at Seward Resurrection Lutheran Church. Snacks are included in camp price.

For information and registration, click here!

https://www.sewardartscouncil.org/events/jewelry-making-camp-necklaces-and-earrings-with-miss-haugh-2y86f

Our camp with Justine is full, but if you are interested in making sure your child is a part of camp next year, please reach out and we will make sure to get you on the list! sewardartscouncil@gmail.com