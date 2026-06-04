Seward, Ak Fourth of July Festival

The Seward Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Fourth of July Festival July 2nd-

4th in downtown Seward, Alaska, coinciding with the 98th running of the Mount

Marathon Race. The three-day festival will feature food trucks, Alaskan artists and

craftspeople, games and activities, including the fish toss and greased pole competition,

a midnight fireworks display, and a Fourth of July street parade celebrating America's

250th anniversary. The festival is free of charge and will take place rain or shine. Learn

more and see the full schedule of events on www.seward.com/events.