Sense & Sensibility Auditions - Pier One Theatre

AUDITIONS

Sense And Sensibility

By Kate Hamill

Adapted from the novel by Jane Austen

Directed by Katia Holmes

Performance Location: Pier One Theatre on the Spit

Performance Dates: August 7,8,9 & 13,14,15,16 & 20,21,22 @ 7:30PM

Audition Location: Homer High School Mariner Theatre (please enter on the left side by the green dumpster)

Audition Dates: FRIDAY, MAY 29 - 6:00PM, SUNDAY, MAY 31 - 5:00PM

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Kate Hamill's playful new adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters – sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne – after their father’s sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. Set in gossipy late 18th-century England with a fresh female voice, the play is full of humor, emotional depth and bold theatricality. Sense and Sensibility examines our reactions, both reasonable and ridiculous, to societal pressures. When reputation is everything, how do you follow your heart?

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY (HAMILL) is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Dramatists Play Service.

www.concordtheatricals.com