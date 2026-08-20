Senior Wellness Day

Hosted by South Peninsula Hospital in partnership with Hospice of Homer, Independent Living Center (ILC), Public Health, Homer Senior Center, and the Center for Safe Alaskans, this program will focus on healthy aging, connection, and practical wellness tools.

The afternoon begins with a presentation from John Bernards, part of SPH’s Information Technology (IT) team, on staying safe online, including how to recognize phishing scams, fake invitations, impersonation attempts, and other common cyber threats. Attendees will learn how these attacks work, what red flags to watch for, and simple, effective steps to protect personal information, devices, and finances. Real-world examples and easy-to-follow tips will help build confidence in navigating email, websites, and online communication safely.

Afterwards, participants can enjoy a free lunch while connecting with local organizations sharing resources, providing blood pressure checks, and answering questions. Following this, there will be an hour of gentle, accessible movement class suitable for all levels.

To close the event, the Center for Safe Alaskans will provide free CarFit checks in the parking lot. CarFit helps ensure that vehicles are properly adjusted for safety and comfort, improving visibility and reducing injury risk while driving.

All are welcome, and participants can drop in or leave anytime during sessions. Expect a friendly, small-group setting with plenty of opportunity for connection and conversation.