Second Sunday - 'Winter's Tale'

Shakespeare's 'Winter's Tale' is known as a tragicomedy; jealousy and redemption, grief and reconciliation.

"A sad tale's best for winter. I have one of sprites and goblins." - Prince Mamillius

When & Where:

A free, monthly read of the works of the Bard, open to everyone.

The reads begin at 1:00 PM in person at the

Homer United Methodist Church, or on Zoom HERE:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6148777956

Find the complete texts of Shakespeare’s plays HERE:

https://www.opensourceshakespeare.org/