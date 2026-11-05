Second Sunday - 'Winter's Tale'
Second Sunday - 'Winter's Tale'
Shakespeare's 'Winter's Tale' is known as a tragicomedy; jealousy and redemption, grief and reconciliation.
"A sad tale's best for winter. I have one of sprites and goblins." - Prince Mamillius
When & Where:
A free, monthly read of the works of the Bard, open to everyone.
The reads begin at 1:00 PM in person at the
Homer United Methodist Church, or on Zoom HERE:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6148777956
Find the complete texts of Shakespeare’s plays HERE:
https://www.opensourceshakespeare.org/
Homer United Methodist Church
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Pier One Theatre
9072262287
info@pieronetheatre.org