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Second Sunday - 'Twelfth Night'

Second Sunday - 'Twelfth Night'

Twins are separated from a shipwreck, Violet falls into a love triangle unwittingly whilst pretending to be a man, Sebastian is rescued by a sea captain...will their paths cross again?

"Better a witty fool than a foolish wit." – Feste the Clown

When & Where:
A free, monthly read of the works of the Bard, open to everyone.
The reads begin at 1:00 PM in person at the
Homer United Methodist Church, or on Zoom HERE:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6148777956

Find the complete texts of Shakespeare’s plays HERE:
https://www.opensourceshakespeare.org/

Homer United Methodist Church
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 10 Jan 2027

Event Supported By

Pier One Theatre
9072262287
info@pieronetheatre.org
Pier One Theatre, Inc.
Homer United Methodist Church
770 East End Rd.
Homer, Alaska 99603
www.aahomer.org