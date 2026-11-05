Second Sunday - 'King Lear'
Second Sunday - 'King Lear'
King Lear sees the end of his reign approaching and decides to test his three daughters, to see who loves him most, with the prize being his kingdom.
"How sharper than a serpent's tooth it is to have a thankless child!" - King Lear
When & Where:
A free, monthly read of the works of the Bard, open to everyone.
The reads begin at 1:00 PM in person at the
Homer United Methodist Church, or on Zoom HERE:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6148777956
Find the complete texts of Shakespeare’s plays HERE:
https://www.opensourceshakespeare.org/
Homer United Methodist Church
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 9 May 2027
Event Supported By
Pier One Theatre
9072262287
info@pieronetheatre.org