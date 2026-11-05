Second Sunday - 'King Lear'

King Lear sees the end of his reign approaching and decides to test his three daughters, to see who loves him most, with the prize being his kingdom.

"How sharper than a serpent's tooth it is to have a thankless child!" - King Lear

When & Where:

A free, monthly read of the works of the Bard, open to everyone.

The reads begin at 1:00 PM in person at the

Homer United Methodist Church, or on Zoom HERE:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6148777956

Find the complete texts of Shakespeare’s plays HERE:

https://www.opensourceshakespeare.org/