Second Sunday - 'Henry VI Part 1'

Death, a War of the Roses, malice.

"Civil dissension is a viperous worm That gnaws the bowels of the commonwealth." - Henry VI

When & Where:

A free, monthly read of the works of the Bard, open to everyone.

The reads begin at 1:00 PM in person at the

Homer United Methodist Church, or on Zoom HERE:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6148777956

Find the complete texts of Shakespeare’s plays HERE:

https://www.opensourceshakespeare.org/