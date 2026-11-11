Second Saturdays at the Pratt Museum
Second Saturdays at the Pratt Museum
Second Saturdays are back! This month, dive into to Sea Otter lore!
Saturday, November 14 | 11 - 4pm | Pratt Museum
This program is an opportunity for families to explore the Museum for FREE! Enjoy visiting the Museum and explore a Touch Table, crafts, and a baby play space.
The Pratt is open from 11am to 4pm; the Touch Table will be open from 11:30pm to 1:30pm.
This is a free monthly program at the Pratt Museum every Second Saturday from October to April.
Support for this program comes from The Homer Foundation.
Pratt Museum
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026