Rotary Health Fair Low-Cost Blood Draws

Appointments for the 43rd annual Rotary Health Fair’s greatly discounted blood tests open September 1 on RotaryHealthFair.com. This year, all appointments will be scheduled for the day of the Rotary Health Fair on October 10 at Homer High School.

Participants can access their results as soon as they are available through their MyChart patient portal. There will be over 50 exhibitor booths sharing information and resources about health and wellness topics that attendees can visit following their blood draw.

There will be a line for walk-in blood draws at the fair, but making an appointment in advance is recommended to reduce wait time and guarantee your spot. If you absolutely cannot make the October 10 date, please reach out to (907) 399-3158.

For over four decades, South Peninsula Hospital and the Homer-Kachemak Bay Rotary Club have partnered to bring an array of remarkably discounted wellness screenings to the greater Homer community. This annual event is Rotary’s largest yearly fundraiser, and proceeds go towards Rotary’s scholarship and community programs.