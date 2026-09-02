The 43rd annual Rotary Health Fair is sponsored by Homer Kachemak Bay Rotary Club in cooperation with South Peninsula Hospital.

This year, we are bringing back one day, in person lab draws at the fair and returning to Homer High School as the event location. Lab prices will remain at last year’s reduced rates, and participants can choose from a menu of low-cost blood tests in a convenient, one-stop setting.

This event also provides the community a chance to learn about local health services and up-to-date information on relevant health topics. Over 40 exhibitors will be under one roof, offering various health screenings, demonstrations, and services.