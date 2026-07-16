Announcement: Report Fledging Sandhill Crane Colts

Please run this announcement through August 15.

Roughly 2 months after hatching, colts begin taking short flights with their parents. By mid-August, serious flight training starts. As the colts get stronger, these families may join gathering flocks of non-breeders. Migrational unrest is infectious, and the cranes take nearly daily training flights all around Kachemak Bay, returning to their resting areas exhausted.

Let Kachemak Crane Watch know when and where you see your colts flying off with the adults. That is when the colts are fledged. Please include the specific location and other helpful information, as well as your contact information.

Kachemak Crane Watch also keeps track of colts that disappeared or died. Successful fledging and mortality reports help Kachemak Crane Watch calculate nesting success for the year and compare it to previous years. Send your reports to:

reports@cranewatch.org or call 907-235-6262.

Enjoy the rest of summer and the cranes! Nina Faust ###

