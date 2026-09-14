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Repairing with Children: Stuffed Animal Repair with Amy Meissner

Repairing with Children: Stuffed Animal Repair with Amy Meissner

Repairing with Children: Stuffed Animal Repair

Saturday October 10, 11-1pm | $10-30 suggested donation

Families are invited to bring beloved stuffed friends in need of care. We will repair seams by hand, hand clean and re-stuff animals, and learn how to look at our toys closely and often to determine when and how caregiving can happen. Basic supplies such as fabric scraps, needles, thread, scissors, and polyfil stuffing provided. Minors must be accompanied by adults. Registration required: https://bunnell-street-arts-center.square.site/tickets-workshops

Bunnell Street Arts Center’s “Alaska AIR” Residency Program is made possible with support from the National Endowment for the Arts, and Bunnell members and donors to the 2025 Alaska AIR fundraising campaign. This residency is made possible with additional support from the Homer Fiber Arts Collective.

Bunnell Street Arts Center
$10-$30 Sliding Scale
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bunnell Street Arts Center
(907) 235-2662
brianna@bunnellarts.org
http://www.bunnellarts.org
Bunnell Street Arts Center
(907) 235-2662
brianna@bunnellarts.org
http://www.bunnellarts.org/