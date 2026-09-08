Registration for Hockey 101: Learn to Play Hockey for Adults

Have you always wanted to glide across the ice, feel the rush of a fast-paced game, or just try something completely new and exciting? Hockey 101 is your perfect introduction to the exhilarating world of ice hockey, specifically designed for adults who are eager to learn.

Starting a new sport as an adult can be both thrilling and a little intimidating, but that’s where Hockey 101 shines. Our program is all about fun, camaraderie, and creating an encouraging environment where you can learn the fundamentals at your own pace. Whether you've never laced up skates before or just want to brush up on your skills, we’re here to support you every step of the way.

Join us on the ice, make new friends, and discover the joy of learning something new in a welcoming community. Because it’s never too late to start your hockey journey—see you out there!

Full hockey gear rental is available on a limited basis