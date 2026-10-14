Rae Diamond, "Alaska AIR" Residency and Exhibit

Rae Diamond is Artist in Residence at Bunnell Arts November 5-17, 2026. Her accompanying exhibit opens on Friday, November 6 from 5-7 pm with an artist talk at 6 pm, alongside artist Sylvia Schieber. Diamond’s project, “Love Letters to the Lonely" spans writing, drawing, and audio art.

Artist Statement

“As a writer, musician, artist, mover, and teacher, I tune to the interconnected heart of nature to remind myself and others of our own inherent naturalness and connectedness–that we might hear how our own essential note resonates in the great chord of all that is, and support those who have fallen silent that they may rejoin the resonance.

I strive to bring solace, inspiration, insight, and a renewed sense of connection to those suffering from the growing global epidemic of loneliness. My current body of work is a collection of letters and voicemails, a work of art, a reference, and a medicine. The letters range in style and voice from surreal story to lyric memoir to prose poem to recipe to inquiry. The remoteness of the Alaska wilderness is the perfect background for messages to be sent to those who feel distanced from the human fold.

Bunnell Street Arts Center's "Alaska AIR" Residency Program is made possible with support from the National Endowment for the Arts, and Bunnell members and donors to the 2025 Alaska AIR fundraising campaign.

Bunnell Street Arts Center's mission is to spark artistic inquiry, innovation and equity to strengthen the physical, social and economic fabric of Alaska.

