Homer, Alaska – Quentin Ciissiar Simeon presents Allanek Qanemcikangqertua (I have more stories to tell) at Bunnell Street Arts Center on October 30, 2026 at 7:30pm. Sliding scale tickets available at Bunnellarts.org.

Allanek Qanemcikangqertua (I have more stories to tell) features a short film Summer Blood in Muddy Gums: The Battle of Mud Creek and epic poems from Ancient Reflections, An Adopted Hero: Cultural Transitions from War alongside a visual storyboard. Tickets are $15 discount/$20 regular/$30 pay it forward and available at https://bunnell-street-arts-center.square.site/tickets-workshops

Quentin Ciissiar Simeon, born in Bethel and raised by the Kuskokwim and Aniak Rivers, now creates story born from the visceral cultural values of the Yup’iaq people. A Storyteller and multimedia artist, Quentin–with the help of so many human beings and organizations–has produced a series of short films using hand-drawn stop-motion animation. As he journeyed through the branching depths of story, his relationship with the drum, and re-embracing two-dimensional creativity, he found himself through muddy reflections. His passion for empowering people and strengthening communities through story and traditional Yup’iaq values unfurls Indigenous ways of life with the wisdom of ancestors and youthful vigor-llu (too). An award-winning storyteller and artist who now works in the heart of Tikahtnu, Quentin works to weave traditional and contemporary stories with gentle clarity and vibrant delivery to reveal connections and relationships deep in the memory of our blood and bones.

This program is presented with support from the National Performance Network, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Curating Indigenous Circumpolar Cultural Sovereignty project funded by the Alaska Native Museum Sovereignty Program and the Henry Luce Foundation.