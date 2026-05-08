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Public Testimony will be heard on SB 24--Tobacco/Nicotene/E-CIG Age; E-CIG Tax & on SB 29--Gaming, Electronic Pull-Tabs

Public Testimony will be heard on SB 24--Tobacco/Nicotene/E-CIG Age; E-CIG Tax & on SB 29--Gaming, Electronic Pull-Tabs

The House Finance Committee invites public testimony on SB 24 and on SB 29.

For more information or assistance participating contact the Homer Legislative Information Office at (907)235-7878.

Homer Legislative Information Office
01:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 11 May 2026

Event Supported By

Homer Legislative Information Office
9072357878
lio.homer@AKLEG.GOV
Homer Legislative Information Office
270 W. Pioneer Ave
Homer, Alaska 99603
907-235-7878
lio.homer@akleg.gov