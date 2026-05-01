Public Testimony will be heard on HJR 38--Public Safety Telecommunicators, SB 234--Uniform Fiduciary Income & Principal Act & on HB 126--Reinstatement Native Corp/Religious Corp
Public Testimony will be heard on HJR 38--Public Safety Telecommunicators, SB 234--Uniform Fiduciary Income & Principal Act & on HB 126--Reinstatement Native Corp/Religious Corp
The Senate Labor & Commerce Committee invites public testimony on HJR 38, SB 234, and on HB 126.
For more information or assistance participating, contact the Homer Legislative Information Center at (907)235-7878.
Homer Legislative Information Office
01:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 4 May 2026
Event Supported By
Homer Legislative Information Office
9072357878
lio.homer@AKLEG.GOV
Homer Legislative Information Office
270 W. Pioneer AveHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-7878
lio.homer@akleg.gov